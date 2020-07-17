Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tomtom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Tomtom stock remained flat at $$7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tomtom has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

