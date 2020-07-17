Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.75. Torstar shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 20,809 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

