Total (EPA:FP) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.15 ($45.11).

Shares of Total stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching €34.43 ($38.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,549,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.72. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

