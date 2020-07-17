Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,889. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

