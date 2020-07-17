TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 8,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.03 million, a P/E ratio of -243.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

