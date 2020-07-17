Traders Purchase Large Volume of Microvision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 20,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 6,756 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvision by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,643. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $413.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microvision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

