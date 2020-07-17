Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Transcat by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transcat by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

