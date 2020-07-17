Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 1,932,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,410. Tricida has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,564,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,737.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $727,050. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after buying an additional 206,256 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.