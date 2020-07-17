Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCNGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF remained flat at $$6.84 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

