Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

OTCMKTS TCNGF remained flat at $$6.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

