Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE TRL traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,345,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,614,151.20.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

