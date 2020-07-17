Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 98,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $22,769,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $12,630,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,755. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

