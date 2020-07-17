Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 24,385 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,610,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,004,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Insiders sold a total of 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

