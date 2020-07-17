Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,106. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

