Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $52.88. 42,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,615. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

