Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $309.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.