Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

