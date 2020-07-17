Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. 20,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

