Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

