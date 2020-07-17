Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14.39 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.44 and a 200 day moving average of $251.02. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

