Trust Co. of Vermont Has $16.32 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. 25,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,988. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

