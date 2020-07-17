Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.44. 16,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,154. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.