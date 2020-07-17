Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.73 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. 8,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

