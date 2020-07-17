Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $183.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.61, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

