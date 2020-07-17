Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,150. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.