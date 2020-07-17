Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,087 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $69.44. 47,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

