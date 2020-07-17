Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.94. 118,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,520. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

