Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,074. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

