Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 61,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

