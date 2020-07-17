Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 732 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

