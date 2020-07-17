Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 9,094 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $88.83. 10,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

