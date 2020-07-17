Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,339.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 12,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,494. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

