Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 132.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $291.16. 18,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $288.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.