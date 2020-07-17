Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 354,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

