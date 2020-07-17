Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 10,676 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. 738,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,960. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

