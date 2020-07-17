Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 11,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

