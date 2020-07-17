Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 12,832 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.29. 11,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.