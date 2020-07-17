Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 23,399 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. 109,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,276,742. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

