Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 27,245 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $96.24. 77,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

