Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 32,943 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,988. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

