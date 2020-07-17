Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,501 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

NYSE BLK traded up $16.40 on Friday, reaching $583.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.38 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.