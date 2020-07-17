Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 367 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 895.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $23.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,723.29. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,665.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,659.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

