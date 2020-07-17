Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,567 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,776. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

