Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 9,766 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

