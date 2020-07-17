Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $257.63. 14,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

