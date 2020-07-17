Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

