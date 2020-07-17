Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,286 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

TD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

