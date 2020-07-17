Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,916. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

