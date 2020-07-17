Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

