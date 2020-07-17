Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.27. 87,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $247.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $284,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,895 shares of company stock worth $105,192,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

